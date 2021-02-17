Best WordPress form plugins of 2021

Forms. Any online business needs forms - contact forms, order forms, subscription forms, you name it, you probably need it. And if you’ve built your website using the website builder and optional web hosting solution, WordPress, you can install a plugin to make this process as easy as possible. We’ve listed five of the best here to help you ease the selection process.

(Image credit: ARForms)

1. ARForms A powerful and affordable all-in-one form builder Reasons to buy + Affordable + Easy to use + Pro features

ARForms is a powerful plugin that allows you to create pretty much any type of form you can think of. It offers a live preview feature which allows you to see what your design will look like as you’re building it, comes with 30 field types, and over 40 design templates. You can embed maps and videos into your forms, and advanced form creation is simplified with the use of helpful wizards. Those comfortable with more complex features will also appreciate the ability to use custom CSS for further customisation.

One of our favourite features include the use of conditional logic, which alters the look of the form based on the visitor’s interaction: it can show and hide fields based on previous responses, an autosave feature is there so visitors don’t need to do the whole form in one sitting, and the inclusion of a free reCAPTCHA add-on is most welcome.

Speaking of add-ons, there are others available - for a price. These include linking to Paypal or Stripe, a means of collecting signatures, creating PDFs, and more. You can buy them all as a bundle for $34, or individually. A license for AR Forms, which includes 6 months of support is $39. You can extend that support to 12 months for an additional $12.75.

(Image credit: Caldera Forms)

2. Caldera Forms Powerful features in a nice easy to use interface Reasons to buy + Many free features + Vast number of add-ons

Caldera Forms offers an attractive tool to help you create forms for your website. Its basic plugin is free, and there’s a surprising number of features included in it which many others would charge for. You get access to conditional logic, calculation fields, and file uploads, among others.

Designing a form is done through drag and drop to greatly simplify the process. As a bonus the design is fully responsive, and works seamlessly with your chosen WordPress theme.

There are add-ons which extend the feature list should you need to add payment options for instance, link your form to ActiveCampaign, or create connected forms. You can buy each add-on individually.

There’s also a subscription option which includes unlimited site licences, as well as an increasing number of add ons. Prices start at $49.50 and go up to $249.50 per year.

(Image credit: WPManageNinja)

3. Fluent Forms An elegant plugin with powerful tools to make complex forms quickly and easily Reasons to buy + Fast + Versatile + Comprehensive + Easy to use

Fluent Forms is designed with speed and ease of use in mind, and boasts that you can create a fully working form for your WordPress site in just a few minutes. It comes with 30 ready-to-use input fields. Drag them to the editor to start building your form. There’s also around 60 built-in templates you can use and customise, instead of creating something from scratch.

Some of the features we liked include being able to restrict the number of participants over a specific time period (say, you’re creating a form to book a venue with only limited seating, for example),

Fluent Forms will also generate pie or bar charts for you to make analytics a breeze. You also have the ability to integrate your form with mail-in campaigns such as MailChimp.

There are various plans open to you to get hold of this plugin based on how many sites you maintain - a single one, that’s $59 per year, up to 5, it’s $129, and for an unlimited number, it’s $199. If you’d rather pay once, there are also ‘lifetime’ options which are roughly around four times the yearly price. It doesn’t make it the cheapest on the block, but it offers a lot of features for the money.

(Image credit: Formidable Forms)

4. Formidable Forms A good feature-rich plugin to help you design complex forms Reasons to buy + Vast array of options + Powerful features

Like the others on this list, Formidable Forms aims to make the form creation process quick and effortless. It’s an easy to customise tool, which allows you to create forms through drag and drop, and includes a vast number of templates to help speed up the design process.

You can use this plugin to create surveys and quizzes, includes as you’d expect, a conditional logic feature, and also has the ability to use images instead of radio buttons for a more visually pleasing layout.

It allows you to build responsive forms which will look great on any platform, from desktop to mobile. We liked the fact you can create multi-page forms and show your visitors a progress bar as they work their way through them. Visitors can save their work and continue it later, a digital signature can be added, and there’s even a review option so visitors can make sure all their answers are as they should be prior to submitting the form.

Prices start at $49.50 per year, and go up to $299.50 (these prices are correct at time of writing and include a 50% discount).

(Image credit: Access Keys)

5. Ultimate Form Builder The cheapest one on the list, with all the features most will need to create simple to complex forms Reasons to buy + Easy to use + Responsive + Very affordable

Ultimate Form Builder lets you create any type of form for your WordPress website. As you’d expect, it’s a drag and drop builder, and has the features you need to create forms like Opt-in, Surveys, Quotations, Enquiry, or even simple Contact forms.

It’s flexible enough to let you create multi-steps forms, is fully responsive, can allow visitors to upload files, send emails, possess conditional logic, CATCHPAs, all the features you’d expect from such a plugin. And best of all, it’s pretty competitive, coming in at $29 for a single site licence and 6 months of support (you can extend that to one year for an additional $9).