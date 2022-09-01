Zoom signs up its fastest partner yet with Oracle Red Bull Racing deal

Audio player loading…

Zoom is extending its reach into Formula 1 with a new partnership with Oracle Red Bull Racing.

The video conferencing giant has announced it will become the official unified communications provider to the reigning Formula 1 world champions, providing a range of services to the team as it travels the globe in its push for a second consecutive title.

“We are very excited about partnering with Zoom,” noted Oracle Red Bull Racing Team Principal and CEO Christian Horner. “Their forward-thinking approach to communications mirrors our attitude to racing on track. They are fast, secure, and reliable in everything they deliver. Zoom’s proven track record of innovation will enhance our communication capabilities and provide us with a cohesive platform that will continue to bind the entire team together.”

Zoom zoom

The partnership will see the team use a range of Zoom tools across the remainder of the 2022 F1 season, from its headquarters in Milton Keynes, UK, to the pit walls at the remaining eight races.

This includes Zoom Chat, allowing team members to quickly message and collaborate with co-workers, no matter where they are in the world. If needed, these Zoom Chats can then be quickly turned into a video meeting with a single click.

“We only want to work with the best in class,” Horner told TechRadar Pro in a media briefing. “Zoom will play a key role in how we operate on a daily basis.”

Horner noted that Zoom video meetings could also be useful for race debriefs, where team members now at the track (for example, back at the factory) could join and share input. Such calls also let colleagues read each other’s faces better, building stronger team spirit and connections even when thousands of miles apart.

“Communication is the backbone of how we operate,” he added, “this tool will be interwoven through everything we do as a team.”

"Having discovered we could be so productive...having that ability to interact [over Zoom] is massive for us.”

Away from the racetrack, Oracle Red Bull Racing will also be using Zoom Events to expand its engagement with fans around the world, running unique hybrid events and experiences wherever they are.

“It’s not just about a sticker on the car,” Horner noted.

Zoom already has a sponsorship partnership with Formula 1, but its new deal will help it power a specific team for the first time, and also help drive overall innovation, Zoom CMO Janine Pelosi noted.

Oracle Red Bull Racing cars and drivers will be sporting Zoom livery from the next race at Zandvoort in the Netherlands.

"F1 is not a nine-to-five job, it's a way of life,” Horner told us. “You have to go beyond, but also maintain a degree of flexibility with your staff. Zoom enables us to have that flexibility and also engage everybody as a team.”