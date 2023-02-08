Zoom becomes the latest tech giant to announce major job cuts

By Craig Hale
published

Video conferencing giant Zoom cuts around 15% of its workforce

Zoom
(Image credit: Shutterstock / daddy.icon)
Audio player loading…

Zoom has become the latest technology giant to announce severe cuts to its workforce, with around 15% of its staff facing the axe.

A post (opens in new tab) on the video conferencing company’s website shares publicly a message that was sent to company employees, detailing the layoff of around 1,300 “hardworking, talented colleagues”.

The message comes from Zoom CEO Eric Yuan, who also promised he would be making cutbacks of his own to help support the company’s sustainability as it heads into what looks to be a challenging year.

TechRadar Pro needs you! (opens in new tab)
We want to build a better website for our readers, and we need your help! You can do your bit by filling out our survey (opens in new tab) and telling us your opinions and views about the tech industry in 2023. It will only take a few minutes and all your answers will be anonymous and confidential. Thank you again for helping us make TechRadar Pro even better.

D. Athow, Managing Editor

Zoom layoffs

In his statement, Yuan blamed the “uncertainty of the global economy” for what he calls a “reset” to the company - a move that will see 15% of its headcount leave.

Yuan also claims to be reducing his salary for the coming fiscal year by 98% in order for the company to better “weather the economic environment”. This would make it approximately $6,035 based on last year’s salary of $301,731, according to Bloomberg (opens in new tab). He will also forego a company bonus.

Read more

> We've rounded up the best online collaboration tools

> Zoom and Google Meet are coming closer together at last

> Sophos lets hundreds of employees go in latest big tech job cuts

Members of my executive leadership team will reduce their base salaries by 20% for the coming fiscal year while also forfeiting their FY23 corporate bonuses," Yuan added.

Zoom's US workers have been promised up to 16 week’s salary and healthcare coverage, payment of their earned FY 2023 annual bonus based on performance, RSU and stock option vesting, and outplacement services like coaching, workshops, and networking groups. Non-US workers are said to get similar offerings based on local laws.

Craig Hale

With several years’ experience freelancing in tech and automotive circles, Craig’s specific interests lie in technology that is designed to better our lives, including AI and ML, productivity aids, and smart fitness. He is also passionate about cars and the electrification of personal transportation. As an avid bargain-hunter, you can be sure that any deal Craig finds is top value!

See more Computing news