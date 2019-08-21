Yubico launches world's first multi-OS security key

Yubico is making it easier for users to secure their accounts on every device they use with the launch of its new YubiKey 5Ci.

The company's new security key features both USB-C and Lightning connectors on a single device which makes it the perfect solution for enterprises and consumers that require strong hardware-backed authentication on iOS, Android, macOS or Windows devices.

The YubiKey 5Ci can be used to secure 1Password, Bitwarden, Dashlane, Idaptive, LastPass and Okta mobile apps on iOS while additional services can be accessed through the Brave browser iOS app. Logins from a number of popular websites including Bitbucket, GitHub, Login.gov, Twitter and 1Password are all supported in Brave browser with one of Yubico's security keys.

Through the Yubico Developer Program, the company is continuing to work with the creators of popular iOS apps and browser supported services. Dropbox, Keeper Security, SecMaker and others are partners that are planning to add YubiKey 5Ci support to their apps soon.

YubiKey 5Ci

The YubiKey 5Ci also offers authentication over a USB-C connection and this means Yubico's latest security key is compatible with nearly every laptop and mobile device with a USB-C port. While some capabilities are not supported on iPad Pro models with USB-C ports, you can check to see if your device is compatible by checking the company's works with YubiKey catalog.

Chief solutions officer at Yubico, Jerrod Chong explained how the YubiKey 5Ci fills a gap in the mobile authentication ecosystem, saying:

“The YubiKey 5Ci fills a critical gap in the mobile authentication ecosystem. It is the first iOS-friendly security key on the market to offer strong, yet simple authentication over a Lightning connection, while still delivering a unified experience across other mobile, desktop or laptop devices. In an increasingly mobile-first world, where users are not tied to one machine, the YubiKey 5Ci serves an important role as a portable root of trust, proving that users are who they say they are, no matter what device they are on.”

The YubiKey 5Ci comes equipped with the FIDO2/WebAuthn, FIDO U2F, OTP (one-time password), PIV (Smart Card) and OpenPGP protocols. The device is available for purchase now and interested users can pick up a YubiKey 5Ci for $70 on Yubico's website.