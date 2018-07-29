YouTube NextUp contest is back for Arab creators

Google is organising its YouTube Next contest for the third consecutive year to find and highlight emerging creators on its platform from the Arab world. To be eligible, a channel should meet the following criteria:

Have between 10,000 - 100,000 subscribers

Have monetization enabled

Account must be in good standing (no Terms of Use or Copyright strikes)

At least 3 videos should have been uploaded to the channel in the last 90 days

A total of twelve winners will be selected and their prize will be an all expenses paid trip to Dubai later this year to attend the 2018 YouTube NextUp creator camp, a week of intensive production classes and filming opportunities at a dedicated space.

In addition to attending the YouTube NextUp creator camp in Dubai, the 12 winners will also get:

$2,000 voucher towards production gear (or its equivalent in their countries)

Mentorship from hand-picked advanced creators including NextUp alumni

At least 3 months of ongoing support from the YouTube Content Partnerships team, including follow up hangouts

Unlock the Space at the YouTube Space Dubai and be invited to participate in future production programs from Spaces

To enter, the participant can visit the YouTube NextUp website for more information. Hurry up though- the deadline for submissions is August 6.