Xbox Game Pass adds Disney’s answer to Stardew Valley

Audio player loading…

Microsoft has revealed the latest slate of games heading to Xbox Game Pass, including a new life-sim that casts you away to a Disneyfied version of Pelican Town.

Headlining this month’s Xbox Game Pass releases is Disney Dreamlight Valley. A cross between Stardew Valley, Animal Crossing, and virtually every popular Disney IP, it's a light RPG sim that has you explore a magical land and help out the cheery characters who call it home. You’ll be meeting your neighbors, crafting items, and completing quests.

Dreamlight Valley might wear its influences on its sleeve, but it looks to take the genre in a few new directions. It places a big focus on narrative, challenging you to complete heaps of main adventures and optional tasks, all given to you by classic Disney and Pixar characters. It's also available to stream through Xbox Cloud Gaming if you're an Xbox Game Pass Ultimate subscriber.

On the opposite end of the tonal spectrum is Metal: Hellsinger. Also hitting Game Pass this month, the demonic FPS is a mash-up of classic rhythm games and Doom. You’ll get to rip and tear your way through hordes of horned monsters to the beat of an original heavy metal soundtrack. It features a whole bunch of acclaimed, pro musicians, including Serj Tankian of System of a Down, Randy Blythe of Lamb of God, and Matt Heafy of Trivium.

Take up command

(Image credit: Funcom)

Microsoft also announced (opens in new tab) that sci-fi strategy game Ashes of the Singularity: Escalation will be coming to Game Pass. A massive-scale RTS, it apes the colorfully bombastic warfare of Supreme Commander, handing you vast armies of robots and frigates to smash together.

It’s joined by well-received mechanical puzzler Opus Magnum, locomotive simulator Train Sim World 3, tongue-in-cheek driving game You Suck at Parking, and tactical rogue-like Despot’s Game. Children’s shooter DC League of Super-Pets: The Adventures of Krypto and Ace is also coming.

Here’s when all of this month’s Game Pass titles will go live:

Disney Dreamlight Valley: Founder’s Edition (Cloud, Console, and PC) – available now

Opus Magnum (PC) – available now

Train Sim World 3 (Console and PC) – available now

Ashes of the Singularity: Escalation (PC) – September 13

DC League of Super-Pets: The Adventures of Krypto and Ace (Cloud, Console, and PC) – September 13

You Suck at Parking (Cloud, Console, and PC) – September 14

Despot’s Game (Console and PC) – September 15

Metal: Hellsinger (PC and Xbox Series X|S) – September 15

As usual, a bunch of games will also be leaving Microsoft’s subscription service. You’ve got until Thursday, September 15 to finish up the following: