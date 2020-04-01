WrestleMania 36 live stream: how to watch 2020's biggest WWE event online for free

The biggest event of the WWE 2020 calendar is nearly here. That's right, WrestleMania 36 is now just around the corner - and this year's Showcase of the Immortals looks set to be a PPV spectacular like we've never seen before. Don't miss a second of the action - here's how to get a free WrestleMania 36 live stream this weekend and watch the big WWE pay-per-view from anywhere in the world.

WWE WrestleMania 36 cheat sheet In 2020, WrestleMania 36 will take place over two nights this weekend - Saturday April 4 and Sunday April 5 - for the first time in WWE history. The action gets underway at 7pm ET both days, which is 4pm PT, midnight (12am) BST and 9am AEST the following morning. Typically, WrestleMania shows run for around five hours, but we'd expect the action to be split this year with around 2-3 hours of wrasslin' each days. NFL and New England Patriots legend Rob Gronkowski will host the proceedings.

For starters, WrestleMania 36 will be held behind closed doors for the first time in its history. As a result, it will take place over two nights and and feature multiple locations. The WWE Performance Center in Orlando, Florida is the main 'venue', after the event was moved from the Raymond James Stadium in Tampa due to restrictions on mass gatherings during the coronavirus pandemic.

There have been a few last minute changes to the WrestleMania 36 card, too, after Roman Reigns pulled out of his Universal Championship showdown against Goldberg over coronavirus concerns - Braun Strowman is being teased as a replacement for the clash. Elsewhere, Dana Brooke and Rey Mysterio are also in quarantine and will miss the event.

The silver lining for WWE fans is that WrestleMania 36 will be host by none other than Rob Gronkowski, the NFL legend and former New England Patriots star. Gronk won three Super Bowl rings and earned five Pro Bowl appearances over the course of his injury-shortened career, retiring from the game as the best tight-end of all-time in the eyes of many.

Other highlights of the WrestleMania 36 card include The Undertaker vs AJ Styles in a Boneyard brawl, and an old school grudge match between Edge and Randy Orton. The headline fight of the night, though, is the WWE Championship showdown between current title-holder Brock Lesnar and Drew McIntyre.

Rrrready to rrrrumble? We'll tell you the best ways to live stream WrestleMania 36 below - and for FREE!

Live stream WWE WrestleMania from outside your country

Scroll down if you're reading this in the US, Canada, UK or Australia, as we've outlined all your WrestleMania 36 live stream options below. If you're from Japan and want to see the Kabuki Warriors defend their WWE Women's Tag Team belts against Alexa Bliss and Nikki Cross, then hop right over to the WWE Network - where a free trial offer awaits you (more on that below).

But if you're unlucky enough to be in a country where the only way to catch the wrestling is through expensive PPV or via some dodgy, illegal stream you've found in the less salubrious corners of the internet, you may well discover that your home coverage is geo-blocked where you are. If that's the case, you'll want to use a clever bit of software called a VPN so you can watch a more reliable and secure WWE live stream.

While there are hundreds of VPNs to choose from, we always recommend ExpressVPN. As well as being fast, simple, and straightforward to install, it's also compatible with a whole host of devices - Amazon Fire TV Stick, Apple TV, Xbox, PlayStation, iOS and Android to name some of the main ones. Plus, ExpressVPN's flexible 30-day money back guarantee is difficult to argue with. Even better, you can purchase an annual plan for a 49% discount and 3 months extra FREE – a brilliant offer for an essential bit of software. Once installed, select the location of your home country and simply click connect. You’ll then be able to easily access a WWE 36 live stream online from pretty much anywhere in the world - including for free.

Free WrestleMania 36 live stream: watch on the WWE Network

We'll cut to the chase straight away and say that the WWE Network should be everyone's first stop for the most comprehensive wrestling coverage on the planet. It's a paid subscription service (think Netflix, but only for the WWE) available pretty much anywhere in the world, from Afghanistan to Zimbabwe and including the US, UK, Australia and Canada. The list of devices you can watch on is almost as lengthy, with apps for iOS and Android, PlayStation, Xbox, Apple TV, Roku and Smart TVs all included. The cost of course varies depending on what country you're in, but the $9.99 or £9.99 monthly bills in the US and UK should give you a rough idea. That includes the WrestleMania 36 live stream, plus the ability to re-watch every PPV put on by not only the WWE, but WCW and ECW as well. Just wanting to watch Saturday and Sunday's event and don't want the WWE Network after tonight? You're in luck as there's a free trial of the service available. Just head to the WWE Network to sign up and new subscribers can see for themselves if it's right for them.

How to live stream WrestleMania 36: watch in the US for free

If you’re watching from the United States, then subscribing to the WWE Network is your best bet as it is the most cost effective way to watch, as its free 1-month trial will let you catch all this weekend's action without dropping a dime.

Pay-per-view providers like Dish and Xfinity are also showing WrestleMania 36 on TV, but pricing is set at $59.99-69.99 - a big chunk of your toilet paper stockpile budget. And if you're after more than just ridiculous costumes and trash talk, don't forget that Disney Plus is currently offering a FREE 7-day trial and boasts loads of great content - from The Simpsons to Star Wars, Marvel, and Pixar.

Also, remember that if the WWE Network's free trial isn't available where you are, you can always use a VPN to access the service just like you would from home.

How to live stream WrestleMania for free in Canada

As is the case in the WWE’s home country, the WWE Network is also the cheapest, most convenient place to watch WrestleMania 36 in Canada. However, you could choose to go with SaskTel, Shaw or BellMTS - but expect to pay similar prices to PPV providers in the US.

And anyone outside of Canada wanting to live stream WrestleMania 36 like they would from the Great White North should consider trying a VPN to access the services and coverage they normally would with a 6-pack of Moosehead to hand.

How to live stream WWE WrestleMania 36: free UK live stream details

Licking its wounds after the demise of live sport all over the world, BT Sport is currently playing Scrooge and refusing to live stream WrestleMania 36 online. You can pay £19.95 to watch it via BT Sport Box Office, which is available to BT, Sky and Virgin Media subscribers. Yet despite being one of the more affordable global PPV options, it's still throwing £20 of your hand sanitizer fund down the drain when you can watch WrestleMania 36 online for free with the WWE Network courtesy of its FREE 1-month trial. As ever, use a VPN to watch the WWE like you normally would in the UK if you happen to find yourself abroad for WrestleMania 36.

How to watch WrestleMania 2020: live stream for free in Australia

If you’re in Australia, then WrestleMania will be shown live at 9am AEST on Sunday and Monday morning on the Foxtel Main Event PPV channel, where it costs $30. Luckily though, WWE Network is also available in Australia, so that’s also a good choice if you’d prefer to save some cash and even be able to re-watch all of the WWE's PPV events.

How to live stream WrestleMania 36 for free in Japan

The Kabuki Warriors are the reigning WWE Women's Tag Team Champions and will defend their belts at WrestleMania 36 against challengers Alexa Bliss and Nikki Cross. That means wrestling fans in Japan have every reason to want to get up early on Sunday and Monday morning, with WrestleMania action set to start at 8am Japanese Standard Time on both days.

The WWE Network has been available in Japan for the last few years and, given its free trial offer, is the most affordable way to get a WrestleMania live stream in Japan. Local PPV options certainly exist - check your provider, but DMM.com, J:Com and Sukachan are likely all offering the event - but don't necessarily represent the best value for money.

WrestleMania 36: full card for WWE 2020's biggest event

• Brock Lesnar (c) vs. Drew McIntyre - WWE Championship

• Goldberg (c) vs. TBC - Firefly Funhouse match

• Edge vs. Randy Orton - Last Man Standing match

• The Undertaker vs. AJ Styles - Boneyard match

• Sami Zayn (c) vs. Daniel Bryan - Intercontinental Championship

• Kevin Owens vs. Seth Rollins

• Bayley (c) vs. Sasha Banks vs. Lacey Evans vs. Tamina vs. Naomi - Fatal 5-Way for the SmackDown Women's Championship

• Aleister Black vs. Bobby Lashley

• The Street Profits (c) vs. Austin Theory & Angel Garza - Raw Tag Team Championships

• Elias vs. Baron Corbin

• The Miz & John Morrison (c) vs. The New Day vs. The Usos - Triple Threat Ladder match for the SmackDown Tag Team Championships

• Otis vs. Dolph Ziggler

• The Kabuki Warriors (c) vs. Alexa Bliss & Nikki Cross - Women's Tag Team Championships