Contactless payment limit will jump to £30 this year

Ever had that embarrassing moment of tapping your card on the reader only for the contactless technology not to work, and then realised that your total is £21.39?

The £20 limit on contactless transactions has some obvious advantages, but it does limit day-to-day use and thus the UK Cards Association has decided to do something about it.

From September 2015 the limit for contactless payments will be raised from £20 to £30.

The main driving force behind the rise is the increased usage of the pin-free technology, with transactions tripling between 2013 and 2014 - with the technology now part of the mainstream according to the UK Cards Association.

So whether it's paying for a bus ride in London or grabbing a coffee in Leeds, you'll be able to splurge even more without the need for a pin from September.

Via BBC