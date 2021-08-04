WordPress owner Automattic invests in business email startup

Startup email service Titan has secured $30 million in funding from WordPress parent company Automattic.

Like paper, email services often still have a key role to play for many businesses, despite rumors of an early demise, and Automattic clearly wants a piece of the action.

Titan says it will use the investment from Automattic, which bringing total investment value in the company up to $300 million, to expand its product suite for customers.

Invest in email

Titan's stand out features include scheduled send, where users can time their new emails to send at a time when it's most likely to be read.

Like Gmail and other email service providers, Titan also also offers follow-up reminders and includes email templates.

Bhavin Turakhia, Founder and CEO of Titan, said: "Email is used by over 1/6th of the global population for work, yet very little innovation has happened in business email over the last two decades.

"In Titan, we've built a platform specifically designed for professionals and businesses with features that drive their goals – streamlining workflows, automating tasks and making conversations richer and more contextual."

Titan is currently available through its partnerships with several web presence providers, including WordPress.com.

With that, users that purchase a WordPress.com website will have access to Titan's emailing service with a three-month free trial for new customers.

“We are excited to make our largest strategic investment to date in Titan, and we are working to integrate it deeply on WordPress.com as a tool to help customers build a professional brand online,” said Matt Mullenweg, founder and CEO of Automattic.

“We believe in Titan’s potential to create a world-class suite of productivity tools that offer an in dashboard, customized user experience, in which it gives users and partners ownership and control over their personal data.”