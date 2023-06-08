Witchfire gets an early access release date alongside brutal trailer

By Aleksha McLoughlin
published

Getting medieval

Witchfire release date
(Image credit: The Astronauts)

Witchfire's release date has been announced at Summer Games Fest, as you can play the long-awaited Victorian-era shooter on early access on September 20, 2023. The game launches on PC through Epic Games and has been confirmed for PlayStation and Xbox.

While little new was showcased here, you can definitely note the Painkiller and Bulletstorm influence. That means densely packed arenas alongside monstrous enemy design and movement speed faster than a Japanese bullet train (pun intended). If you're a fan of some of the best FPS games around then you're going to want to keep Witchfire on your radar in the few short months to come.

We're keeping you up-to-date on all the new and exciting things coming out in the big summer games period, despite the fact that E3 2023 is off the docket. There's a wealth of new experiences to come so stay tuned to TRG.

Aleksha McLoughlin
Aleksha McLoughlin
Hardware Editor

Aleksha McLoughlin is the Hardware Editor for TechRadar Gaming and oversees all hardware coverage for the site. She looks after buying guides, writes hardware reviews, news, and features as well as manages the hardware team. Before joining TRG she was the Hardware Editor for sister publication GamesRadar+ and she has also been PC Guide's Hardware Specialist. She has also contributed hardware content to the likes of Trusted Reviews, The Metro, Expert Reviews, and Android Central. When she isn't working, you'll often find her in mosh pits at metal gigs and festivals or listening to whatever new black and death metal has debuted that week.

