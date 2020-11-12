Where to buy PS5 at launch - here's what you need to know

We're an hour away from launch day so many are gearing up to for the chance to buy PS5 through early midnight stock. We saw Microsoft and Best Buy launching early Xbox units at midnight earlier in the week, so when it comes to where to buy PS5 you'll need to get yourself in just the right place at just the right time.

That's where we come in. We're showing you exactly where to buy PS5 when that clock strikes midnight, as well as letting you know everything you need to be doing right now to put yourself in the best position possible for that early flash of PS5 stock.

From selecting your retailer to minimising the time between landing on the page and checking out, you'll find all our top tips right here. Not only that, but we're going to be bringing you all the latest PS5 stock as soon as it appears, so stay in touch once you've prepared because you never know when you'll be able to buy PS5 today.

Where to buy PS5: which retailers will have stock?

Sony hasn't officially declared which retailers will allow you to buy PS5 at launch. However, a recent statement announced that you won't be able to buy PS5 in brick and mortar stores, with launch stock only being available online.

Luckily, we're well versed in scouring the web for goodies and you'll find all the retailers we expect might have stock just below. These retailers were all offering PS5 pre-orders all those weeks ago, making them good bets for new stock at launch and are also large enough to potentially offer up a decent amount of consoles on the shelves.

Amazon

Amazon had a split second of stock when the PS5 first launched its pre-orders, but continued to roll out more units throughout the days that followed. That means this is one you'll want to keep an eye on throughout the release window - plus you can grab fast, free delivery if you're a Prime member as well.

Best Buy

Best Buy had a solid PS5 stock level compared to other retailers last time these consoles were available to order. That means we're optimistic for a relatively large inventory here. Over the Xbox launch earlier this week, Best Buy was discounting controllers with the purchase of a console so we might even see discounts on Sony's side today as well.

Newegg

Newegg had a few PS5 consoles in stock for pre-order all those weeks ago, but it's worth checking in here if you're struggling to buy PS5 from more competitive retailers.

GameStop

GameStop's stock has traditionally lasted a little longer - meaning you've got a good shot at buying PS5 here today. However, that does come at a cost because GameStop bundles its consoles in with peripherals and games that bump the price up. It's a way of dissuading scalpers and ensuring those who really want the console can get their hands on it. Still, if you're only looking to pay $499 today you might want to check elsewhere.

Walmart

Walmart is the only retailer to officially announce when its PS5 stock will go live. You'll be able to buy PS5 at 12.00, 3.00, 6.00 and 9.00 p.m. EST later today.

When will you be able to buy PS5?

The earliest you'll be able to buy PS5 could be midnight. We saw pre-orders launching as soon as the clock struck 12 last time, and the Xbox release earlier in the week followed a similar pattern. That means it's all hands on deck for the next hour, as you could be working out where to buy PS5 a lot sooner than you think.

If midnight is a swing and a miss, however, we'd recommend you keep checking in throughout the day. Stock may roll in during the early hours of the morning, but with Walmart announcing that it will launch PS5 stock at 12.00, 3.00, 6.00 and 9.00 p.m. EST we'd be paying particularly close attention around these times and between 8 and 9am.

Of course, anything could happen and there's been no other information on when other retailers will open their doors, so you'll need to stay on your toes if you're looking to buy PS5 today.

How to buy PS5 when stock lands

When PS5 stock does arrive, how do you make sure it's yours? If you're well positioned you can make the most of that first opportunity to buy PS5 and leap ahead of the crowds, but of course that's easier said than done. There are some things you can do beforehand, however, to make sure you're not left wondering where to buy PS5 at the end of the day.

1. Find your retailers

Use the list above to keep checking your retailers alongside our constant stock updates to make sure you're always clued in on where to buy PS5 at any given moment. We'd recommend prioritising larger retailers as they're the most likely to offer up more PS5 stock and are also already set up for fast shipping as well.

2. Prepare your wallet

We're sure you've already prepared to spend some cash today, but having your details at the ready will save you valuable time when that first wave of stock hits. Better yet, if you're comfortable saving your payment details or using PayPal you're in for a much less stressful experience.



3. Sign in

If you already have an account with select retailers, be sure to sign in ahead of launch. Not only will you save time adding your email address and shipping information later on, but it makes tracking your order a lot easier as well. Of course, if you're not comfortable signing in or creating an account, keep your email address and shipping information handy for a quick copy and paste when you're against the clock.



4. Find the product page

We'll be linking you straight to the product page of either the PS5 or the PS5 Digital Edition when stock does arrive. However, if you're going it alone you'll want to make sure you're on the correct product page ahead of time to avoid spending those crucial seconds searching for the PS5 itself on a retailer website. Plus, if demand skyrockets, sites run the risk of crashing which can be particularly frustrating if you're still trying to navigate the virtual aisles.

5. Don't give up

If all is going to plan but stock runs out at the final hurdle don't give up. Over the pre-order period, and during the Xbox launch, we were seeing stock flashing in and out within seconds which means a speedy refresh can propel you straight to the front of the line as stock becomes available again. This goes for those wondering where to buy PS5 later in the day as well.

Where can you buy PS5 accessories?

PS5 accessories like the DualSense controller and Pulse 3D headset have been available to pre-order for a while, with some seeing more stock available than others. We're seeing Amazon offering a healthy supply of most of these accessories right now but you can also pick them up at Best Buy.

If you're looking for where to buy PS5 games, it's worth noting you can actually save some cash today. Both Amazon and Best Buy have knocked $10 off the price of PS5 titles this week, which means you can stock your collection for less.

PS5 DualSense controller: $69.99 at Amazon

Amazon has the PS5 DualSense controller in stock for $69.99 right now - but we don't know how long this inventory will last as the day goes on so we'd place your order sooner rather than later. You'll also find the PS5 controller in stock at Best Buy for the same price right now as well.

PS5 Pulse 3D headset: Check for stock updates at Amazon

It's been pretty difficult to buy the PS5 Pulse 3D headset so far, but we're hoping to see more stock on the shelves later today. Keep checking back regularly, though, as this is likely to sell quickly as well.

PS5 HD camera: $59.99 at Amazon

If you're looking to use your PlayStation VR headset with your brand new PS5 you'll want to pick up the HD camera accessory straight away. Thankfully, Amazon is one of the few retailers with this particular peripheral in stock today.

Save $10 on select PS5 games: From $49.99 at Amazon

Certain PS5 games are $10 off at Amazon right now. You'll find some of these titles also available for less in Best Buy's Member Rewards program below, but some different games are included in Amazon's own discounts - including Spider-Man: Miles Morales, for example.

