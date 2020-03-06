Where is the Oppo Watch? Smartwatch fails to show up at its own launch event

The Oppo Watch was due to be unveiled alongside the new Find X2 and Find X2 Pro, but the company seems to have delayed the launch for an unknown reason.

Previously, Oppo tweeted saying it would be unveiling its first smartwatch alongside the Oppo Find X2 series, but the company instead mentioned during its launch event that it'll be coming later.

You can see the original teaser tweet below:

It's time to say hello to #OPPOWatch. 👀Unveiled at the #OPPOFindX2 Launch Event March 6, 10.30am CET. ⏰ pic.twitter.com/IwbOJnHoygMarch 2, 2020

A representative for Oppo mentioned the lack of the watch on stage and said the company believes "it deserves its own launch" instead.

Oppo hasn't given us a clear new reveal date for its upcoming smartwatch, or any other details about the wearable, so if you were excited to hear about it you may be waiting for a while.

The company has consistently teased the smartwatch with photos of the design of the device, so it's a bit of a surprise it has decided to not unveil it alongside its new smartphones.