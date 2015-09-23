Apple Watch to invade T-Mobile stores soon

If you want an Apple Watch and you're heading into T-Mobile this Friday, you'll be able to pick one up alongside the iPhone 6S and iPhone 6S Plus.

T-Mobile joins Sprint as the only carriers to have the Apple Watch available, with no word yet on if AT&T and Verizon will be stocking the Apple wearable yet or not.

But while the Apple Watch and Apple Watch Sport will be available at T-Mobile, the Uncarrier won't be stocking the more expensive Apple Watch Edition.

How much with the Uncarrier?

T-Mobile will have the 38mm Apple Watch Sport for a limited-time offer of $0 upfront, with a monthly payment of $14.54 per month for 23 months (with the 24th month to cost $14.58).

The 42mm Apple Watch Sport will come with a limited-time offer of $0 upfront as well, with a $16.62 monthly repayment for 23 months ( $16.74 for the 24th month).

You can also purchase the 38mm Apple Watch Sport for $349 and the 42mm for $399 outright. You can check out which Apple Watch Sports models (and sizes) will be available here.

Meanwhile, the Apple Watch will cost $549 for the 38mm model and $599 for the 42mm model outright, and will be available in stainless steel with black or white Sport bands.