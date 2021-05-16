VPN isn't perfect, it's a work in progress

I believe this question is two-sided. One side of it is about the consumer VPN market and where it's going; another is about the technology itself and what's next for it.

The market itself isn’t and never was solely about the technology (VPN), but rather about consumer security in general. Suppose you look into Google Trends data and compare two keywords - VPN and antivirus - over a long period of time. You’ll see that VPN is attracting more and more attention over time, while interest in antivirus is fading. And here, history is important.

In the early days of operating systems, they were very open, meaning that you could access way more OS internals or files with fewer permissions. Like with many open platforms in the early days, some people exploited the openness. The same happened with Google and its ranking algorithm in the early days, same with Facebook and its user data access over API, same happening now with trendy startups like Clubhouse.

So one way of handling the abuse on early operating systems was to restrict everything. A good example of such an approach is iOS, of course, which learned from early Windows mistakes. Another way of handling it is hoping that the market will fill the gap for anti-abuse software while you gradually migrate to a model with more restrictions. This model for OS developers looks quite attractive but narrows the market for anti-abuse software over time. That's what happened to the antivirus market, and that’s where I believe it’s headed.

Consumer VPNs are in a bit of a different ecosystem. Their primary purpose is to fix internet shortcomings, not the OS itself. Shortcomings such as providing each site owner with your unique identifier (IP address). Or encryption of traffic in transit. So most of our attempts at Nord Security are about finding what else we believe is broken on the internet and trying to fix it. Be it passwords and their leaks with NordPass or an upcoming Threat Protection feature on NordVPN that filters your internet traffic from downloading malicious stuff.

So returning to the market side of the question - my answer is that VPNs will look for more internet shortcomings and try to fix them, one way or another.

This conclusion hints into possible technology evolution steps as well. In order to guess where VPN technology is going, we need to answer what internet use cases it doesn’t cover currently. As per my understanding and as mentioned in the question, one of them is connecting peer-to-peer devices.