Vizio's P-Series Quantum TV does what Samsung’s top QLED TVs can – for less

Very recently, we awarded the Samsung Q9FN QLED TV a perfect score and our Best-in-Class award. We did this because the TV features a full array panel with local dimming that spouts out incredible levels of brightness while still being able to sink down to near-black levels.

The price was a bit much at $3,800, but that was the price of a high-end TV with all those specs … or, so we thought.

That was until Vizio announced its flagship TV for 2018, the 65-inch Vizio P-Series Quantum PQ65-F1, which boasts nearly all of the same features listed above for around $1,600 less than the equivalently sized Q9FN.

Said simply, if there’s ever been a discount challenger to Samsung’s quantum dot dominance, this is it.

Vizio P-Series Quantum specs

"The P-Series Quantum combines the best Vizio picture quality technologies and wraps them in a beautifully modern aesthetic," said Bill Baxter, Chief Technology Officer at Vizio in a statement sent to TechRadar.

Vizio’s flagship packs up to 2,000 nits of peak brightness, 192 zones of local dimming and advanced quantum dot technology inside every P-Series Quantum screen.

On top of that, Vizio’s SmartCast OS will offer several streaming apps (Netflix, Prime Video, Vudu, iHeartRadio, Crackle and Xumo to name a few) and integration with both Amazon and Google’s smart home ecosystems thanks to voice-control support.

According to Vizio, its flagship screen will support both HDR10 and Dolby Vision, both of which will be powered by the screen's Quantum Color Spectrum color engine.

So, just how much is all this going to cost you? The 2018 P-Series Quantum 65" Class 4K HDR Smart TV (PQ65-F1) is now available on VIZIO.com for $2,199.