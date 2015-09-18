Stan's first original series, No Activity, gets a hilarious trailer

You’ve got to hand it to Stan – rather than coast on its large catalogue of shows and movies, the Australian streaming service has committed itself to commissioning locally produced content in the tradition of Netflix’s original shows House of Cards and Orange is the New Black.

Stan’s first original show, No Activity, is not only the first original show to appear on the service, it also has the honour of being the first ever programme created for an SVOD platform in Australia.

No Activity is an improvised comedy series about a pair of detectives on stakeout where absolutely nothing happens, starring Patrick Brammall, Darren Gilshenan, Dan Wyllie and Harriet Dyer.

The show is the brainchild of the Jungleboys, the team behind the acclaimed shows A Moody Christmas and Review with Myles Barlow, and you can get an idea of the hilarious banter that occurs between the detectives as they wait for something to happen in the trailer below.

No Activity is set to arrive on Stan this October – keep an eye out for an exact release date in our constantly updated Stan content lineup article.