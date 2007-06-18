Super PMP launched by iRiver

The iRiver NV is a feature-packed PMP with built-in MP3 player, GPS satnav device and video player. It sports a T-DMB TV tuner onboard. And multimedia content can be viewed on this smart device's 7-inch, 840 x 480 LED backlit LCD display.

The iRiver NV, which is available soon in Korea, delivers a slick package of functionality. It has a 1.3-megapixel camera, and its T-DMB TV tuner is geared up for Korea's terrestrial mobile phone TV service.

The iRiver NV features twin SD card slots for using multiple media cards on the device. You could store music for the MP3 player on one card and satnav maps/ information on the other, for example. It supports files in MP3, WMA, OGG, ASF, WMV, MPG, Xvid and H.264 formats.

The great looking iRiver NV is currently only slated for a South Korean launch. There are no details of whether it will be adapted for the European market.