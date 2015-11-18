BBC iPlayer may have killed the Red Button

The BBC has announced that the Red Button's days might be almost up, following a government review into the broadcaster's operations.

A report from the BBC has confirmed another round of cuts to address significant losses to what it calls the iPlayer "loophole". According to the BBC, a shortfall has been created by people using its catch-up services without having to pay for a licence.

A number of steps are to be taken to close the loophole, one of which is "exploring a phased exit from the broadcast Red Button service".

Red dead redemption

£150 million worth of cuts have been announced today, which will also see some reductions to the BBC's coverage of sports, comedy and entertainment.

BBC Director-General Tony Hall said in a statement: "The BBC has and is doing everything possible to make sure the impact on the public is minimised. Wherever possible we're targeting savings by creating a simpler, leaner BBC."

This is just the start, though. The BBC is set to announce another round of cost-saving measures in the Spring. A further £550m of savings needs to be made by 2022.

"We will inevitably have to either close or reduce some services," said the broadcasting company.