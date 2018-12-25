Video: Huawei is pushing the adoption of wireless charging with Quick Charge

Although wireless charging has been around for a few years, its adoption rate hasn't risen as expected. But Huawei is changing that with its Mate 20 Pro and the fast wireless Quick charger.

Besides featuring an industry leading 4,200 mAh battery on a flagship, the Huawei wireless charger is the fastest in the industry with a 15W charge allowing you to quickly add power to your phone. That makes the HUAWEI Mate 20 Pro the leading phone with both wired and wireless charging.

Besides packing a large battery that’s TUV certified, the HUAWEI Mate 20 Pro also is also the first flagship in the world featuring reverse wireless technology. This technology allows you to charge other products wirelessly and is sure to become more common in other phones in the future.