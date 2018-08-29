Untitled Goose Game is coming to Nintendo Switch in early 2019

Untitled Goose Game is coming to Nintendo Switch and PC in early 2019.

Nintendo announced the title is being ported to Switch during the Nintendo Switch Nindies Showcase Summer 2018 - alongside news the game will release for the hybrid console and PC in early 2019.

Take a gander at the trailer below:

A game most fowl

Untitled Goose Game is slapstick-stealth-sandbox which sees you playing as a horrible goose, intent on terrorising an unsuspecting village. So how exactly would you go about that? Stealing hats, pulling pranks, honking and just generally being a bit of a dick.

Other games announced for the Nintendo Switch during the Nindies Showcase include Hyper Light Drifter and Into the Breach.