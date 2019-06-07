Ubisoft may be working on a new 'small-scope' RPG similar to Breath of the Wild

It's just days until E3 2019 officially kicks off and the annual leaks are coming in thick and fast.

The latest leak (courtesy of Kotaku's Jason Schreier) suggests that Ubisoft is working on a new "small-scope" RPG in the same art style as Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild – codenamed Orpheus.

Check out Shreier's tweet below:

Apologies, folks, I misspoke on this week's Splitscreen E3 extravaganza - the rumored Orpheus project I mentioned is a small-scoped RPG, not an action-adventure. The Breath of the Wild comparison is art style, not gameplay!June 6, 2019

Another Grecian epic?

Image credit: Ubisoft

We've seen Ubisoft venture into RPGs with the likes of Assassin's Creed Odyssey, but it sounds like this game will be a much smaller than the Grecian epic. However, it's likely we could see some of the same mechanics implemented (if the rumors are true) such as horse-riding, sailing and narrative choices.

The codename, Orpheus, does imply the title could be based in Greece too, as Orpheus was a legendary musician, poet, and prophet from Greek mythology.

We're expecting Ubisoft will announce the RPG during it's conference at E3 2019.