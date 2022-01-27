Two Point Campus opens its doors in May, and launches day one on Xbox Game Pass

Audio player loading…

Sega and Two Point Studios have announced that Two Point Campus, the successor to 2018's Two Point Hospital, will release on May 17 for consoles and PC.

Not only that, but it will also become available on Xbox Game Pass for console and PC Game Pass on the same day, so subscribers can download and play the game at no extra cost.

Pre-orders are now open on the official website and digital storefronts, with the exception of the Nintendo Switch eShop, although Sega and Two Point promise it will arrive there shortly.

Pre-ordering or pre-purchasing the game will net you some extra DLC items for you to decorate your campus with: a U-shaped Topiary, a Fountain of Knowledge, and a Pearl of Wisdom.

Two Point Hospital owners who pre-order will receive extra goodies specifically for that game, such as a a Varsity jacket and a suit of armor. Pre-purchasing Two Point Campus digitally will net you these items immediately whereas pre-ordering physically means you'll need to wait until Two Point Campus launches.

Physical pre-orders will grant you the Enrollment Edition, which comes bundled with a fold-out map of the campus and a University Prospectus. Sign up for the Campus Pass and you'll also get the Golden Toilet item for free.

School's in

Much like its hospital-centric predecessor, Two Point Campus is a business simulation game, putting you in charge of putting together your own university, albeit with a more humorous flair.

You'll build the campus grounds and dormitories from the ground up and cater to your students' needs by including the right courses for them, like Robotics and Gastronomy, as well as extracurricular activities.

Keep your students happy and ensure they get good grades and you'll ensure more students will join, which means more money.

Two Point Campus will be available for PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC.