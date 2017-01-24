Toshiba’s super-light Kaby Lake 2-in-1 laptop can last 16 hours

Toshiba has unveiled a new Portégé convertible which it claims is the world’s thinnest and lightest 2-in-1 business notebook with a Kaby Lake processor under the hood.

With the Portégé X20W-D, you get a seventh-generation Intel Core U-series processor (that supports Intel vPro tech), which doesn’t just offer plenty of power but is also nicely efficient – meaning up to 16 hours of battery life, Toshiba asserts.

Thus far, these are the best 2-in-1 laptops you can buy in 2017

That should be plenty enough while you’re out and about on the road, plus the battery also has ‘step charge’ technology for swift charging, meaning that 30 minutes plugged in can give you four hours of juice; very handy for a quick top-up.

The X20W-D is 15.4mm thin and weighs in at 1.1kg (it has a magnesium chassis), and as mentioned it’s a hybrid notebook with a 360-degree hinge that lets you fold the keyboard base all the way around so it’s flat against the display, allowing for usage as a tablet.

And you can scribble on it when in slate mode (or indeed at any time) using the bundled stylus, too.

Fingerprints and facial recognition

As this is a business-targeted machine, it comes with a number of security features which include TPM 2.0, a fingerprint sensor, and also an infrared camera to support facial recognition logins via Windows Hello.

Other goodies include a backlit keyboard, Gorilla Glass 4 for the display, ‘hybrid air cooling’ to keep components from overheating, and Harman Kardon stereo speakers for some quality audio.

As for connectivity, ports include USB Type-C, HDMI, plus DisplayPort (and legacy VGA) and should you want more, a new Thunderbolt 3 Dock is available (and indeed a USB-C Travel Dock for those on the go).

Toshiba is set to unleash the Portégé X20W-D in Europe next month, with pricing still to be confirmed.