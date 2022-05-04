This top photo app is now giving away image editing tools for free

Audio player loading…

Online photo editor Picsart has launched Quicktools, a suite of free media editing tools.

Quicktools - which houses everything from a background remover to a PDF to JPG converter - promises to provide free and easy access to some of the most common photo and video editing tools.

The aim is to create a go-to hub for all basic editing needs that “gives everyone the chance to try Picsart’s advanced yet easy-to-use editing tools.” Users will no longer be left scratching their head wondering how to compress an image or the best way to resize images - and there’s no need for a Picsart subscription.

What’s in the toolbox?

The browser -based Quicktools toolbox features 20 top editing tools - ranging from image enhancement and manipulation to PDF editing and video conversion.

It’s a space for those quick edits - like switching out to a transparent background or resizing snapshots - when loading up powerful image editors like Photoshop might feel like overkill.

Existing Picsart users on Android, iOS, and Windows will be familiar with these ‘new’ tools. However, those using Picsart’s hub will find it a straightforward process.

The homepage lists the tool and details its functionality (these can also be found under category drop-downs for faster navigation). Users are then urged to “try it out”, and directed to a series of user-friendly tools simple and powerful enough for beginners and professionals alike.

The full toolset includes:

-- Background remover

-- PDF to JPG Converter

-- HEIC to JPG Converter

-- Resize Image

-- Compress Image

-- JPG to PDF Converter

-- PNG to PDF Converter

-- Color Wheel

-- Color Palette

-- Merge PDF

-- Split PDF

-- Font Generator

-- Word Counter

-- Symbols

-- Emojis

-- Profile Picture Maker

-- Trim Video

-- Crop Video

-- Color Picker

-- MOV to MP4