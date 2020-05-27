This leading password manager is now exceptionally cheap - and comes with 10GB cloud storage

Now that many of us are working from home as a result of the pandemic - and some of us even on a permanent basis - it’s more important than ever to ensure both personal and corporate accounts remain secure. Thankfully, doing so isn’t rocket science!

Keeper Unlimited Plan - $62.98 for 3 years | 1 user (30% off)

(£44.08/around AU$95)

This plan is limited to a single user, but is still packed with features. Generate secure passwords, store identity and payment information and more on an unlimited number of devices. Two-Factor Authentication (2FA) is also supported for additional security.View Deal

Keeper Family Plan - $125.98 for 3 years | 5 users (30% off)

(£94.48/around AU$190)

All the benefits of the Unlimited Plan, but for a greater number of users - plus a healthy 10GB of secure cloud storage for storing all your sensitive files.View Deal

Using a high-quality password manager is a simple yet effective way to protect your online accounts, whether personal or professional.

With Keeper Security’s latest discounts, restoring order to your mess of passwords and protecting yourself against password-related cyberattacks just became extremely affordable.

The Keeper Unlimited Plan is now available at up to 30% off for anyone that subscribes to a multi-year plan, allowing you to generate secure passwords, log in using biometrics and manage as many account credentials as you like.

If you’re looking for a plan to serve multiple users, the Keeper Family Plan has also been heavily discounted. It’s a little more expensive than the Unlimited Plan, but you receive all the same benefits, plus 10GB of cloud storage in the form of five private vaults, allowing each user to store their files separately.

Keeper will also alert you to any weak or duplicated passwords, while 24/7 customer support means help is never far away should you need it.

Not only are these great discounts, but Keeper is also one of the most trusted password managers around, so you can rest easy in the knowledge your precious passwords are safe.