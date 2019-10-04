This is the world’s smallest mobile printer

Epson has introduced a highly portable printer which is the smallest in the world.

This ultra-light device weighs 1.59kg and can fit into your hand luggage or briefcase, and be taken on your travels so you can print wherever you may roam.

The WorkForce WF-110 has a built-in rechargeable lithium-ion battery which can be charged via USB or mains power. Epson promises long-lasting battery life, with the possibility to add an optional external battery for extra longevity on the go (bringing the weight up to 2.04kg for the printer and additional battery).

(Image credit: Epson)

Naturally, as well as connecting via a USB cable, the WF-110 offers wireless connectivity including Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi Direct, so it can be easily hooked up to a smartphone or tablet for printing.

The printer also has a 1.4-inch color LCD and a small control panel next to it.

(Image credit: Epson)

Print performance

Epson’s compact device is capable of printing documents and borderless 4-inch x 6-inch photos, with a print speed of 6.7 pages per minute for black and white documents, and 3.8 ppm for color (with instant-dry inks).

Additional benefits include voice-activated printing via your digital assistant, with Alexa, Google Assistant and Siri supported.

Epson’s WorkForce WF-110 is on sale now at major retailers in the US (and from Epson direct) priced at $299.99.