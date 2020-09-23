This is the cheapest Chromebook right now and businesses will love it

Acer 315 Chromebook - $299.97 at Walmart

(roughly £235)

This impressive Chromebook from Acer delivers excellent value for money and is a great choice for businesses. Plus, it comes with a carry sleeve included. Check it out now!View Deal

The Acer 315 Chromebook (CB315-3H-C2C3) might be an entry level device, but it's packing some rather impressive components - especially given the price tag.

That's not to say it offers outrageous performance, but it's certainly a device with a couple of interesting features that will appeal to anyone looking for an affordable business laptop .

It has a 15.6-inch screen which, despite its low resolution, should be a bonus for anyone after a large visual real estate for video conferencing and number crunching. Speaking of numbers, it is also one of the few Chromebooks to feature a dedicated numeric keypad - great for spreadsheets.

We've built a list of the best laptops for video editing right now

Here's our list of the best rugged laptops out there

Check out our list of the best laptops for developers on the market

The rest of the configuration isn't too shabby either, given the ridiculously low price tag. There’s a dual-core Celeron processor with UHD Graphics 600 video, 4GB LPDDR4 and a generous 32GB eMMC storage.

Add in Bluetooth 5.0, 802.11ac Wi-Fi, four USB ports (including two Type-C) and a microSD card reader and you have a Chromebook that can easily deliver the goods.

It also has a 3-cell battery that Acer claims can power the device for a staggering 12.5 hours (longer than most Windows laptops) and comes with a free classy protective sleeve.

Just bear in mind, it is a bit of a chunky beast (despite an all-plastic chassis), weighing in at around 2kg.

There has been a surge in demand for Chromebooks since the beginning of the pandemic, with many remote workers looking for a computing platform that’s affordable and easy to use. In other words, it's worth snapping one up quickly if you can.

Here's our list of the best mobile workstations on the market

Bear in mind