This is surely the cheapest way to learn a new language from home

Language teaching company Rosetta Stone has just made it a whole lot cheaper to learn a brand new language from home - and what better way to spend your time in lockdown?

Rosetta Stone Unlimited Languages subscriptions

1 year: $7.99pm (45% off) | 2 years: $5.99pm (40% off)| Lifetime: $199.00 (30% off)

For learners that prioritise choice and flexibility over all else, language teaching giant Rosetta Stone recently launched an all new unlimited languages offering. The new plans have proved extremely popular and the firm has now slashed the prices. If you’re looking for a way to pass the time at home, snap up this offer while you can. View Deal

The company has many different language courses to choose from, including Spanish, French and German, but also a number of slightly less traditional options such as Filipino, Hebrew and Persian.

The 10-minute lessons are founded on the idea that an interactive approach allows you to learn a new language at a much faster rate and in far greater depth than old-school vocab memorization ever could.

Rosetta Stone's 3-month single language subscriptions are now permanently available for a new everyday price of $11.99 per month, which could be the way to go if you’ve never used a similar service and just want to dip your toes in the water.

However, the firm also recently rolled out an unlimited languages offering available in 12-month and 24-month subscriptions, which have flown off the (virtual) shelves. The year-long package is available for $7.99pm, while the two-year plan is better value for money at $5.99pm, but of course involves a longer commitment.

For the best value, though, the most committed linguists should opt for a lifetime unlimited languages subscription. For a one-off fee of $199.00, you get access to all language courses, Rosetta Stone’s award-winning app, real-time accent feedback via the speech-recognition engine and more.

Unfortunately, one-on-one tutoring sessions are not included in the packages as standard, but can be tacked on at a later date if you like - although this will roughly double the price.

Note, subscriptions automatically renew at the full retail price once your subscription period has ended, so be sure to disable auto-renew if you don’t fancy extending your package.