Asus G15 for $300 off is the best RTX 3070 gaming laptop deal this year

A $300 price cut makes this Asus Zephyrus G15 for $1,549.99 at Best Buy one of the best value RTX 3070 gaming laptop deals we've seen since Black Friday.

Yes, it's pricey, but gaming enthusiasts will be absolutely set for a good few years with this one - not only does it have a powerful RTX 3070 graphics card, but it's also packing in an AMD Ryzen 9 5900HS processor, 16GB of RAM, and a 1TB SSD.

Those are some top-flight specs for this price range, and, even though it's very much a high-end machine, it's still really great value if you're not looking to compromise on performance. Not only will it run most games well on its 15.6-inch 1440p display, but it's also got a really slick modern aesthetic that screams classy rather than 'gamer'.

Admittedly, spending $1,500 on a machine isn't for everyone. For something a bit more reasonable, we'd recommend this MSI GF65 for $849.99 (was $1,099) at Best Buy. The saving's not as good on this one, but the combination of a reasonable price point and RTX 3060 makes it one of the better mid-range gaming laptop deals out there right now. It does have a Core i5 CPU (a little slower than a Core i7), but that's enough for most gamers and the 8GB of RAM is an easy upgrade too. For simple 1080p gaming, it's a great value buy versus the Asus above, which is aimed at higher 1440p resolutions.

