This 16-core laptop outperforms Apple’s MacBook Pro, with up to 24TB SSD storage

Portable workstations don’t come any more expensive than the Eurocom Nightsky ARX15 , nor more powerful. The latest addition to Eurocom’s roster is built around AMD’s Ryzen processor family and is available with the Ryzen 9 3950X, the most powerful CPU available in any laptop.

Eurocom Nightsky ARX15 mobile workstation - $12,000+

(roughly £10,000/AU$18,500)

Kitted out with all the bells and whistles, this monstrous mobile workstation from Eurocom will cost you a mint. But, then again, it does feature the AMD Ryzen 9 3950X, the most powerful CPU found in any laptop.

International customers It's not crystal clear whether Eurocom delivers worldwide, so non-US customer may have to use a specialist parcel forwarding service if they want to take advantage of the deal.

It might outperform the MacBook Pro, but don’t expect it to resemble Apple's svelte and swish-looking device. At 2.6Kg and with a thickness of up to 32.5mm, this is a utilitarian laptop that will appeal to those looking for a device that is at least a little future-proof.

What separates Eurocom from other boutique workstation vendors is the bewildering array of options available, with a fully-kitted laptop costing more than $12,000 (roughly £10,000/AU$18,500).

A top-of-the-range Nightsky ARX15 workstation with all the bells and whistles comes with an RTX2070 (with 8GB GDDR6), 64GB Samsung RAM and 16TB storage (across three SSD), which should increase to a staggering 24TB once Sabrent 8TB SSDs are widely available.

The rest of the specs are less exciting: a 15.6-inch full HD 144Hz IPS display with 90% sRGB (not a 17-inch as some might expect), one GbE LAN with an Intel Killer Wi-Fi 6 AX1650x chip and a 62WHr battery, which we reckon will deliver a rather disappointing battery life.