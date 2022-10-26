There's a really enticing new reason to switch your business to Google Workspace now

Audio player loading…

Start-up and side hustle owners will soon be able to get even more from their Google Workspace subscription thanks to a major expansion to the platform.

The company has revealed that subscribers to its office software suite will now get 1TB of secure cloud storage included in their account - a significant increase from the previous 15GB.

Google Workspace Individual users will also be able to benefit from smarter emails, with the platform now offering mail merge tags such as @firstname, allowing for personalization options even when sending out multisend bulk emails.

Google Workspace Individual storage

"Since launching Google Workspace Individual last year, we’ve seen customers from around the world grow their businesses, connect with their customers in more meaningful ways, collaborate with partners, get organized and look more professional," the company wrote in a blog post (opens in new tab). "Business owners have told us the familiarity of our tools helps them get more done."

The platform is also being launched across 12 new countries, the Philippines, Vietnam, Indonesia, Malaysia, Taiwan, Thailand, the Netherlands, Portugal, Belgium, Finland, Greece and Argentina - bringing the total number of locations available for Google Workspace Individual up to 24.

First launched in July 2021, Google Workspace Individual looks to provide small business and start-up owners with all the software tools they need to prosper and grow, including access to the company's full office software experience including Gmail, Chat, Calendar, Drive, Docs, Sheets, and Meet.

The platform includes "premium" calls through the Google Meet video conferencing (opens in new tab) service, with users able to benefit from longer group calls (up to 24 hours), call recording, breakout rooms, polls and more.

It also offers shareable booking pages integrated directly with Google Calendar, letting anyone schedule an appointment with you quickly and easily.

An expansion to the service was announced in August 2022, adding live streaming from Google Meet to YouTube to help reach a bigger audience, professional layouts and multi-send for email newsletters, immersive Google Meet backgrounds and improved sound and lighting, and better integration with Docs, Sheets, and Slides to "bring meetings directly into the flow of work".

Customers can sign up to Google Workspace Individual now and enjoy a 14-day trial. The initial launch saw the service cost $9.99 per month, but the European edition will cost £7.99/€8.99 per month, with users able to cancel at any time.