The world's best folding e-bike is getting a big upgrade

Audio player loading…

Our top-rated folding e-bike, the excellent Gocycle G4, is getting even better with some smart design tweaks and (perhaps most excitingly) a tempting price cut.

A folding electric bike is the perfect alternative to a car for commutes that are too long to walk easily, but don't involve major highways. The motor takes the strain out of hills, and allows you to move off quickly and safely at road junctions – and when you reach your destination, it folds down in seconds. If you've been stung by the spiralling cost of fuel, it's well worth considering.

When we tested the 2022 Gocycle G4, we were particularly impressed by its slick design that keeps maintenance to a minimum, updated motor that delivers smooth power assistance when you need it most, and its clever use of different materials to keep the frame strong while minimizing weight.

Now, Gocycle has taken things a step further. As Electrek reports, the handmade carbon fiber midframe (which connects the aluminum front frame to the magnesium Cleandrive drivetrain) is being replaced by an injection-molded composite design.

The 2022 GoCycle G4 originally featured a handmade carbon fiber midframe, but this has now been replaced with an injection-molded reinforced polymer design (Image credit: Rob Clymo)

The new midframe is made using a mix of polymers and fibers that are less environmentally damaging than carbon fiber, which is notoriously energy intensive to produce. It's also cheaper, which is another big advantage.

Less carbon, less cash

The original Gocycle G4 wasn't perfect (we found that the strap that holds the folded frame closed feels less secure than the clamps on bikes like the MiRider One), but its biggest drawback was its price. At $4,999 / £3,999 (about AU$7,000), it was firmly at the upper end of the market when we tested it back in February.

The premium G4i and G4i+ models are keeping their original carbon midframes and price tags, but the change to the standard G4 has allowed Gocycle to shave $200 / £200 off the production cost – and pass that saving along. Although still not cheap, at $4,799 / £3,799 (about AU$6,400), it's now a little more accessible, giving more people the opportunity to trade their second car for something a bit greener.