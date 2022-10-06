The relationship between Microsoft Teams and OneDrive is about to get even tighter

Audio player loading…

Tracking down the files you need in Microsoft Teams should soon get a lot easier thanks to a new update from the company.

The video conferencing service has revealed it will be adding the capability to delete or rename files in a channel and in your OneDrive folder in Teams.

Going forward, this means users of Microsoft's cloud storage platform should have a much simpler time of finding and customizing the files they need the most within Teams, and making sure they are labelled just how they want.

Microsoft Teams and OneDrive

The Microsoft 365 roadmap (opens in new tab) entry explains how users will now simply need to access the files tab and select the file they want, then select More options (the three dots) on the file.

To rename or delete a file from your OneDrive, select More at the bottom of the Microsoft Teams app, then select Files. When the desired file is selected, click on the three dots and choose to rename or delete it.

The change will initially only be available for iOS users of Microsoft Teams, but a wider roll out should be on the cards soon. The feature has a scheduled release date of October 2022, meaning users won't have to wait too long to access it.

Accessing and sharing files in and across Microsoft Teams has long been a tricky challenge for users, with the company having to step in with new tweaks and features on multiple occasions.

This includes an upgraded UI for users when sharing their screen and content during a conference call, alongside a change in where the share tray is located, which is now housed at the top menu so it’s much easier for users to access any files when needed.

Microsoft OneDrive has also enjoyed several upgrades recently in a bid to be more intuitive and user-friendly, with the tool set to receive a new feature that will allow it to automatically rename files without annoying users with alerts noting that their files or folders have not synced properly.

The change should even apply to files with names that contain invalid characters, with the likes of asterisks, forward and backward slashes, and even colons among those