The Intel Core i7-8086K hits 5GHz without overclocking

Rumors and leaks of the Intel Core i7-8086K spilled everywhere on the web so it was basically inevitable we would see it at Computex 2018 and now it’s finally official.

As previous reports suggested, the Intel Core i7-8068K the brand’s most supped up Coffee Lake desktop processor to date. Intel calls the first-ever CPU to reach a 5.0GHz turbo frequency – and that’s all without overclocking the chip.

Otherwise the processor is outfitted with six-cores and 12-threads, plus a base clockspeed of 4.0GHz. Comparatively, that’s 300GHz faster than the company’s previous Coffee Lake flagship Intel Core i7-8700K and its TDP is still rated at the same 95W.

The processor was announced as part of a run up to its 50th anniversary on June 18. As part of the festivities, Intel plans on giving away 8,086 Intel Core i7-8086K processors through a sweepstakes on its website.

The way forward

Aside from the new processor, Intel talked about the future of its product lines. On mobile side, Intel is planning a few more new mobile entries in the "Amber Lake" Y-series and "Whiskey Lake" U-series. Supposedly, these new mobile chipsets will deliver up to "double-digit" improvements over the current Coffee Lake series.

A new X-series and next-generation S-series chips are also on the roadmap for desktops processors later this year. So we may well see Cannon Lake sooner than we thought.