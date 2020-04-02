Huawei unveiled the Huawei P40 series to the world last week and it delivers on everything the P series stands for- high-end performance and a fantastic camera wrapped up in a gorgeous design that other phones will soon follow.

Here are our favorite features from the Huawei P40 Pro.

Spectacular ID Design

The first thing you will notice about the HUAWEI P40 Pro is its design. The HUAWEI P series is always known for its stylish phones, and the HUAWEI P40 Pro continues that trend. You can see that upfront, the phone features a 'Quad-curve Overflow Display', with curved glass at all four edges, including the top and bottom. This is reminiscent of water on the overflowing from the rim of a filled cup.

Additionally, super narrow bezels and streamlined round corners ensure an ergonomic hold and a near borderless look, while also being comfortable to use.

This screen also packs an improved in-screen fingerprint reader that can unlock your phone 30 percent faster.

(Image credit: Future)

This is the gorgeous matte Silver Frost variant, but the P40 Pro is also available in a glossy Black finish here in UAE. As you can see, this design exudes classical elegance no matter how you look at it, while the matte finish also makes it fingerprint proof.

Being a trendsetter in smartphone design is what Huawei does best, seen in the earlier P20 series gardient twilight colours and even the gradient finishes from last year’s P30 Pro.

5G for today and tomorrow

The Huawei P40 Pro is powered by the Kirin 990 5G chipset which is the only flagship chipset with an integrated 5G modem. Competing phones have to use an external 5G model which affects performance and power consumption.

Huawei continues to support both non-standard architecture and standard architecture 5G modes making it work with current and future versions of 5G. It also comes with support for 160MHz Wi-Fi 6 Plus technology for high-speed connectivity with support for 2,400Mbps peak theoretical transmission speed.

You can also see a boost in display responsiveness and gaming experience are taken to the next level by the upgraded graphics rendering engine making the most of the 90Hz panel on the HUAWEI P40 Pro.

(Image credit: Future)

A camera that’s always ready

The P series has always impressed with camera technology and the Huawei P40 pushes this even further with its Ultra Vision Leica Quad Camera. The primary lens features an incredibly large 1/1.28 RYYB sensor- Huawei’s largest CMOS sensor to date. It supports pixel binning to achieve a pixel size of 2.44μm and Full Pixel Octa PD AutoFocus for high-speed focus at any time of day. The setup on the back includes a 50MP Ultra Vision Wide Camera, a 40MP Ultra Wide Cine Camera, a 12MP 5x Optical Telephoto Camera and a ToF Camera.

The 40 MP Ultra Wide Cine Camera has a 1/1.54 inch sensor that allows taking stunning Ultra Low-light and Ultra Slow-motion videos. The ToF sensor helps with depth sensing and taking better portrait mode shots or videos.

One thing we really like about Huawei is that it isn't shy about talking up the 'real', optical zooming capabilities on its phone. Other competing phones tend to confuse consumers with hybrid zooming capabilities- that sometimes are nothing more than digital zoom. Huawei is upfront with the P40 Pro that offers a large 12MP 5X optical zoom telephoto lens which is capable of zooming upto 50x closing in on your subjects.

(Image credit: Future)

Upfront, the HUAWEI P40 Pro has a 32MP AF Camera and IR Depth Camera that support autofocus and Bokeh reproduction to deliver the same outstanding portrait effects that are signature to Huawei devices, as well as IR Face Unlock for device unlock even in low light conditions.

Huawei was one of the first companies to add AI capabilities to its phone cameras and with the P40 Pro, it’s pushed even further. The Audio zoom feature lets you focus the audio to match where your camera is zooming into and amplifies the captured sound for a more realistic experience.

There’s also a Golden Snap feature that uses AI algorithms to choose the best frames from a moving picture. It also allows you to remove an unwanted passerby from your photo- this is something many of us have experienced multiple times where our perfect photo is ruined by someone walking into the picture just when its clicked. Using AI, Huawei can now remove those unwanted people from your background making it the shot you intended it to be. With AI Remove reflection, you can also remove any glares from the frame.

EMUI 10.1 and HUAWI AppGallery

The HUAWEI P40 Pro is powered by Android 10 operating system, with EMUI 10.1 running on top of it. This allows for a wide range of new features for a richer and seamless AI life. Huawei Share facilitates high-speed file transfer between the smartphone and other devices such as tablets and PCs, while also allowing for music streaming to smart speakers, screen projection and Multi-Screen Collaboration.

It also comes with HUAWIE AppGallery and HUAWEI Mobile services. Working in close collaboration with global developers, Huawei offers a wide range of global and local apps on AppGallery, Huawei’s official app marketplace and one of the top 3 app platforms in the world. There are a wide range of global and local apps, each optimized for Huawei devices, with an overall smooth and fluid experience. If users can’t find an app they are looking for, they can add it to a Wishlist after which they will be notified once its available.

(Image credit: Future)

It comes with 4200 mAh battery But if you do run out of juice, you can quickly charge the P40 Pro using the 40W supercharger that comes inside the box. It supports the fast Wireless HUAWEI SuperCharge.

In the UAE Huawei is offering 8GB of RAM and 256GB which can be further expanded using Huawei’s nano memory cards.

And there you have it, that’s the new HUAWEI P40 Pro, Huawei’s latest flagship that shows off gorgeous design, unprecedented 5G performance and a powerful camera setup like no other.

The Huawei P40 Pro is now open for pre-orders for AED 3,499 with an estimated delivery of 9th April. Consumers that pre-order the phone will also receive the Huawei Watch GT 2, VIP service, 6 months one-time free replacement screen protection warranty, cloud service package and a Flip cover for free.