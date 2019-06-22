The Ford Edge now comes with a free Co-Pilot

Speed and tech are both coming to the Middle East models for Ford Edge.

If you prefer performance, Ford is bringing the new Edge-ST to the region which features a 2.7-liter twin-turbocharged V6 engine with 335 horsepower and 515 No of torque. That is sure to get the mid-sized SUV noticed amongst the enthusiast segment- but that’s not necesarily our typical viewer.

For us techies, Ford is adding features previously found on the optional Co-Pilot 360 as standard. Every Ford Edge will now have features such as Post-Collision Braking, Evasive Steering Assist, Adaptive Cruise Control with Stop-and-Go and Lane Centring.

These feature make the Ford Edge 2019 model a great car for anyone that values safety. Technologies like Blind Spot Information System, which uses radar to alert drivers of approaching vehicles entering their blind spot by flashing an indicator light, and cross-traffic alert, warning drivers of traffic approaching from the sides when backing out of a parking spot or driveway will help drop the number of accidents on the road.

Other Ford Co-Pilot360 Assist features include evasive steer assist, providing drivers with steering support to help avoid collisions with a slow or stopped vehicle if a potential accident can’t be mitigated by braking alone. Lane centring technology, which detects lane markings on the road help keep the vehicle centred while adaptive cruise control with stop and go capability allows drivers to set a desired speed and distance between themselves and the vehicle ahead.

Get yourself connected

Wireless charging is becoming a standard feature on high-end phones and the Ford edge has a wireless charging pad nestled in the forward media bin. Also present is a 12-speaker B&O PLAY Premium Audio System by HARMAN which is sure to impress when you play your favorite tunes.

Also present is Ford's SYNC3 system on an 8-inch touchscreen that supports both CarPlay and Andrpid Auto along with its own AppLink, an enhanced voice-recognition communications and entertainment system. This system gives users access to their favourite media content, daily appointments, and the ability to search for nearby points of interest, all from the road.

Inside, a redesigned centre console is accentuated by an all-new rotary gearshift dial that frees up space, allows easier access to the wireless charging pad and enhances the vehicle’s modern, sophisticated feel.

