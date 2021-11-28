The best Cyber Monday Nintendo Switch SD card deals are right here

The Cyber Monday deals are starting to land, and whether you're looking for a massive 1TB or smaller 128GB storage expansion we've found the best Cyber Monday SD card deals in both the US and the UK.

As the Nintendo Switch comes with a puny amount of internal storage (32GB on the original model and 64GB on the OLED model) you'll likely want to upgrade your storage with an SD card to hold the massive amount of games downloadable on the Nintendo eShop – and if you grab one of these Cyber Monday deals you'll never have to worry about storage again.

We'd recommend you take a look at the storage amount and the transfer speeds when buying an SD card. Nintendo also recommends a high-speed memory card for optimum performance, so look out for a card with UHS-I support, and a minimum ‘read speed’ of 60-95mb/s (all the cards featured below meet these requirements), while fast transfer speeds ensure you're not sitting around waiting for your files to transfer from your Switch to your SD card.

We saw some great SD card deals on Black Friday, and some of those are carrying on into Cyber Monday, while new deals are also dropping.



You'll find US deals directly below, and UK deals a little further down the page – if you're not in the US or UK, scroll to the end of this article to see deals in your region.

Today's best US Nintendo Switch SD card deals Cyber Monday deals

SanDisk 128GB microSDXC Card: $34.99 SanDisk 128GB microSDXC Card: $34.99 $19.99 at Amazon

Save $15 - This is a massive 43% discount on an officially licensed SD card for Nintendo Switch. It comes with 128GB of storage and offers read speeds up to 100MB/s.

SanDisk 256GB microSDXC Card: $52.99 SanDisk 256GB microSDXC Card: $52.99 $39.99 at Amazon

Save $13 - Don't miss out on this deal to buy an officially licensed SD card for Nintendo Switch. It has a sizable 256GB of storage, and offers read speeds up to 100MB/s.

Samsung EVO Select 512GB Micro SD: $69.99 Samsung EVO Select 512GB Micro SD: $69.99 $54.99 at Amazon

Save $15 - This 512GB card will hold plenty of Nintendo Switch games, and for Cyber Monday Amazon is offering it at a 21% discount. It offers read speeds up to 100MB/s and write speeds up to 90MB/s.

SanDisk 128GB Ultra MicroSDXC: $24.99 SanDisk 128GB Ultra MicroSDXC: $24.99 $15.99 at Amazon

Save $9 - This is currently a best-selling SD card on Amazon, which has cut the price by 36%. This card comes with 128GB of storage and offers fast read speeds up to 120MB/s.

Amazon Basics 1TB microSDXC + SD Adapter: $189.99 $142.99 at Amazon Amazon Basics 1TB microSDXC + SD Adapter: $189.99 $142.99 at Amazon

Save $47.50 – This is a generous 25% discount on a huge 1TB SD card that includes an adapter. It offers read speeds up to 100MB/s and write speeds up to 80MB/s.

SanDisk 1TB Extreme microSDXC: $181.06 SanDisk 1TB Extreme microSDXC: $181.06 $172.20 at Amazon

Save $8.86 – Grab this 1TB microSD card for a discounted price and you'll have masses of space for your Nintendo Switch games and screenshots. It also offers super-fast read speeds up to 160MB/s and write speeds up to 90MB/s.



Samsung EVO Select Plus 256GB Micro SD + SD Adapter: $39.99 Samsung EVO Select Plus 256GB Micro SD + SD Adapter: $39.99 $24.99 at Amazon

Save $15 – Save a massive 38% on this 256GB microSD card. It offers read speeds up to 130MB/s and comes with a SD card adapter.

SanDisk 400GB Ultra microSDXC: $69.99 SanDisk 400GB Ultra microSDXC: $69.99 $44.99 at Amazon

Save $25 – Get this SD card with a whopping 36% off. It offers read speeds up to 120MB/s.

The best Cyber Monday UK Nintendo Switch SD card deals

Amazon Basics 512GB microSDXC + SD Adapter: £68.64 Amazon Basics 512GB microSDXC + SD Adapter: £68.64 £43.99 at Amazon

Save £24.65 - Get over a third off this SD card, which comes with an adapter. It offers read speeds up to 100MB/s, and write speeds up to 90MB/s

Lexar PLAY 256GB microSDXC: £38.76 Lexar PLAY 256GB microSDXC: £38.76 £21.75 at Amazon

Save £17.01 - Amazon has knocked a huge 44% off this SD card. It offers read speeds up to and ultra-fast 150MB/s.

SanDisk Ultra 256GB microSDXC + SD Adapter: £48.99 SanDisk Ultra 256GB microSDXC + SD Adapter: £48.99 £20.89 at Amazon

Save £20.10 - Get a huge 57% off this 256GB SD card, which comes with an adapter. It offers fast read speeds up to 120MB/s.

Integral 1TB Micro SD Card: £199.99 Integral 1TB Micro SD Card: £199.99 £137.44 at Amazon

Save £62.55 - Amazon has knocked almost a third off this 1TB SD card, which boasts the fastest speeds on this list, with read speeds up to a lightning-fast 180MB/s, and write speeds up to 150MB/s, making this one of the best Cyber Monday SD card deals we've seen.

SanDisk Extreme Pro 128GB microSDXC + SD Adapter: £23.71 SanDisk Extreme Pro 128GB microSDXC + SD Adapter: £23.71 £17.99 at Amazon

Save £5.32 - If you don't need a huge amount of extra storage, this 128GB SD card boasts blazing-fast 170MB/s read speeds and write speeds up to 90MB/s, and comes with an SD adapter.

SanDisk Extreme 128 GB microSDXC: £45.83 SanDisk Extreme 128 GB microSDXC: £45.83 £16.99 at Amazon

Save £28.84 - You can save a massive 63% on this 128GB SD card, which boasts super-fast read speeds up to 160MB/s, and write speeds up to 90MB/s.

More Cyber Monday SD card deals

No matter where you live, you'll find the best Cyber Monday deals on SD cards and microSD cards from around the web below.

