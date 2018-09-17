Trending
Tesla is ending its free unlimited Supercharger referral program

Lifetime scheme is powering down

Tesla Supercharger

Tesla is ending its generous referral program, which gave new owners free access to its network of Superchargers. From now on, rather than a lifetime of free juice, the first five buddies you refer will only get $100 credit to charge up their new Model S, Model X or Model 3 Performance.

Superchargers are the fastest way to give your Tesla's battery a boost, and can complete a full charge in just 30 minutes. They're typically placed on the outskirts of major cities, and are intended to make long-range driving more convenient.

Tesla initially built lifetime access to the Supercharger network into the cost of all its cars, but in 2016 CEO Elon Musk announced that Model 3 buyers would have to pay an extra fee for a quick charge.

"The Superchargers are set up, at least to date, for people who bought cars as free long-distance for life," Musk said. "Obviously, that has, fundamentally, a cost. I don't want to make this some big news headline, but the obvious thing to do is decouple that from the cost of the Model 3."

It's not all bad news, though – you still get a gift for referring your friends. Take your pick from either a kid-sized Tesla Model S for the little motorist in your household, or a chic black wall connector etched with Elon Musk's signature to jazz up your garage.

