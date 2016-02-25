Netflix execs 'surprised' that streaming service is not on Sky Q

Netflix executives have told techradar they are "surprised" that the streaming service is not included in the new premium Sky Q offering from one of Britain's leading broadcasters.

The lack of access to Amazon Prime Video and Netflix on the otherwise cutting-edge Sky Q has been a constant refrain from journalists, with Sky insistent that it would never say never.

But Netflix are happy to talk about the issue publicly, with VP and Head of Communications Joris Evers and Chris Jaffe - global VP for product development were open with their thoughts.

"We're surprised we're not on Q," said Jaffe, a sentiment echoed by Evers: "We think that, as a premium content channel, we offer exclusive content and films that you simply cannot see elsewhere so we honestly believe that we are complementary.

"We would be happy to be on Sky Q."

Of course, Netflix's stance is not quite as straightforward as the sentiment suggests. Sky has already outlined that it is happy to embrace 'web' content [Telegraph - paywall] but says it wants that content to exist within its own user interface.

This is not a new problem, and platforms have had longstanding issues with the likes of the BBC insisting it should control the way iPlayer looks and feels.

Netflix is rightly proud of its user interface, but Sky's stance is understandable and it cannot be blamed for trying to maintain the integrity of its new look and feel for Sky Q.

The obvious issue here, of course, is that it is the users that suffer. Those Sky Q customers who have Amazon Prime Video or Netflix will still have to use another method of getting the service onto their TVs - adding a convenience barrier to their viewing despite owning a cutting-edge set top box.

This isn't a discussion that's likely to see an immediate resolution, but there is still hope that a middle ground can be found.