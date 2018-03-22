Tech Data announced as a headline sponsor for Mobile Industry Awards 2018

TechRadar Pro is delighted to announce that leading distributor Tech Data will be a headline sponsor for this year’s Mobile Industry Awards . This marks the third year running that Tech Data has supported the UK’s leading mobile industry awards showcase.

Tech Data connects the world with the power of technology. Its end-to-end portfolio of products is designed to bring to market the solutions the world needs to connect, grow and advance.

Celebrating our 16th year, the 2018 Mobile Industry Awards represent the gold standard of excellence in the industry - from the boardroom to the grassroots. The status of the awards has seen previous winners put victories in shareholder releases, emblazoned logos on staff uniforms and taken out billboards to spread the news of their win, organised by Future PLC .

“By recognising the companies that provide the best customer experience, drive innovation and deliver market leading performance, the Mobile Industry Awards offer a great ‘barometer of success’ for our industry,” said Matt Child, managing director, Tech Data Mobility Solutions & Consumer Technology Group.

“Tech Data is proud to support as headline sponsor and will continue to work in partnership to raise awareness of the businesses that really make a difference to the tech community.”

This year's Mobile Industry Awards is shaping up to be a very special event combining great people, great businesses and great food - giving you and your team a GREAT reason to not miss out - click here for details of table packages

For all awards updates visit our site www.mobiletoday.co.uk/awards - we look forward to seeing you on the June 7th 2018!