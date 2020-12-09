PS5 stock update: Target sold out - keep checking other retailers

Update: This latest PS5 restock has now sold out. Keep checking the retailers below for more updates on future drops however.

Many are looking for where to buy PS5 today, but that search may have come to an end for many with Target's PS5 restock this morning. That inventory has now run out, so keep checking the retailer links below for more information straight from the source.

This wave of stock flew off the shelves, as PS5 restocks tend to do, but the upshot is that with Target organizing its stock by region, shoppers had a smaller pool of competition running against them.

If you missed out on Target's PS5 stock or simply want to know where to buy PS5 quickly, you'll find all the links to buy PS5 at various retailers below, including the PS5 Digital Edition. Keep checking these links as you never know when more consoles will hit the shelves.