Starfield Early Access release date: How to play as early as possible

Starfield is right around the corner, after many years of teases and speculation. It's launching as an Xbox exclusive and is even offering an Early Access period for certain players. The conditions of this are a little bit confusing, however, given that Game Pass subscribers can technically get Starfield Early Access by purchasing an upgrade package.

From what we've seen of Starfield so far, it's no surprise that players around the world are eager to jump in as early as they can. Planet exploration, deep RPG mechanics, and sleek FPS gameplay await those that do, in Bethesda's first new IP in 25 years. In terms of upcoming games, this might just be the most highly anticipated of the bunch - and, as a result, many folks are wondering if they can play Starfield early.

Here's the Starfield Early Access release date and time based on your time zone. We'll also detail how to get into Starfield Early Access, by pre-ordering or upgrading your Game Pass subscription.

(Image credit: Bethesda)

Starfield Early Access goes live on August 31 at 5PM PDT. For release timings in other time zones, check out the list below:

PDT: August 31, 5PM

August 31, 5PM EDT: August 31, 8PM

August 31, 8PM BST: September 1, 1AM

September 1, 1AM CEST: September 1, 2AM

September 1, 2AM AEST: September 1, 10AM

September 1, 10AM JST: September 1, 9AM

Once Starfield unlocks in your timezone, you will be able to head to the storefront of your choice to download it. If you've pre-ordered the game, you will see a countdown clock when you try to open the game. Use this to jump in and play Starfield early as soon as you can.

Starfield: How to get Early Access

To get Starfield Early Access, a full five days early, you will need to pre-order the Premium Edition or Constellation Edition of the game. These are quite pricey (Premium: $100, Constellation: $300), but there is a cheaper way to go about getting access. If you're a Game Pass subscriber, you can head to the Xbox Store and choose the 'Premium Upgrade package. As long as you have an active Game Pass subscription, you can pay $39.99 to upgrade to the Premium Edition, giving you Early Access.

That's all you need to know about Starfield's Early Access period. For more on the biggest Xbox games set to arrive later this year and beyond, check out our New Xbox Series X games guide.