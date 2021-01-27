Square Register is a new fully integrated POS solution for SMEs

Square has unveiled a brand new fully integrated point of sale (POS) solution aimed at SMEs. Designed to provide a more adaptable and dynamic means of processing payments, the Square Register countertop terminal offers an array of options for merchants.

Business owners can manage touch-free payments and online sales as well as offering contactless pickup and delivery options all from the one POS terminal. Square Register accepts multiple types of payment, including contactless, Chip & PIN and swipe cards.

The one-stop POS solution can handle all major credit and debit cards including Visa, Mastercard and American Express. Growing consumer demand for contactless payment options such as Apple Pay, Google Pay and Samsung Pay means the mobile wallet marketplace is similarly well covered.

However, the terminal is more of a static solution than one suited for business owners who need to process mobile payments. The Square Register requires a mains power source, although the added bonus of the terminal is that it can be connected to printers, scanners, scales and cash drawers. There’s a 13.25-inch seller-facing display along with a 7-inch detachable customer-facing screen too.

Square Register POS

Indeed, the Square Register is armed with an accessory hub that allows users to connect via five USB ports or Ethernet. Meanwhile, the POS solution comes with Wi-Fi plus a suite of data security tools as well as dispute management and fraud prevention options that all come included under the flat processing rate for the machine.

Square Register is available to UK businesses priced at £599 plus VAT. Square is making the terminal available via interest-free installments at £49 per month over 12 months for qualifying sellers. You’ll need a Square account and new users can sign up online without facing any additional costs.

As for day-to-day fees Square charges 1.75% per in-person transaction, 1.9% per European card transaction and 2.9% per non-European card transaction for online payment products. Telephone orders, online payments and electronic invoices incur a 2.5% fee.

Square says it ensures business get paid by the next business day, which in the coronavirus-weary days we live in is vital for cashstrapped SMEs.