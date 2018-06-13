Sphero's R2-D2 droid is now $30 off and comes with a free Force Band

The most lovable droid in the galaxy can now be yours for $100.

Sphero's R2-D2, one of the best, most authentic replicas of the famous Star Wars droid out there, is now $30 off at Sphero. That means you pay just $99.99 for the app-enabled Artoo.

Sweetening the deal even further is the inclusion of a free Force Band that lets you control your droid like magic from the gadget on your wrist.

And, Sphero isn't the only place you'll find R2-D2's price discounted right now. Amazon has the droid for $94.99, though there's no free Force Band here.

The Sphero R2-D2 is a thoroughly impressive connected toy, one that holds a rightful place on our list of the best toys around.

It bleeps, it bloops, and it even reacts to Star Wars movies when you watch it together. There's a lot to love about this droid, and now even more so because it's heavily discounted.