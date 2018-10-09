Sophos boosts SMB security with AI-powered Intercept X launch

Sophos has upped its SMB security offerings with the launch of a new AI-powered platform that allows even small IT teams to stay on top of the latest threats.

Intercept X Advanced with EDR provides comprehensive enterprise protection powered by the company’s latest advances in deep learning technology.

The launch marks the first time Endpoint Detection and Response (EDR) has been included in Sophos’ Intercept X platform, allowing businesses of all size a range of more powerful tools to detect and respond to incoming malware.

The platform uses Sophos’ extensive deep learning network, which analyses millions of threats to track and alert users to new threats, and then provide a full run-down on a clear and intuitive online hub.

This means that even small businesses can now get a wide-ranging look at the threats posed to their business, reducing the time it takes to respond to attacks and ensuring they stay protected.

The launch comes as Sophos revealed new research concerning the growing security threats to SMBs.

The company found that although the vast majority (90 percent) of enterprises have access to specially trained cybersecurity experts, less than a third (29 per cent) of UK SMEs has similar expertise available.

71 per cent of UK SMEs also admitted they have no idea what cyberthreats the future holds, and that any updates they roll out often take weeks or months to complete, leaving them at risk of attack.

“The sheer volume of malware, frequency of attacks and wide availability of toolkits on the dark web have made EDR capabilities necessary to every business - especially those with limited IT security resources,” said Dan Schiappa, senior vice president and general manager of products at Sophos.

“Sophos is providing the equivalent of a team of global cybersecurity experts and access to the rich knowledgebase SophosLabs has about the reputation of files and other information collected through terabytes of malware analysis. IT managers can now quickly analyze and trace attack pathways without needing to reverse engineer files.”