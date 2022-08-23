Sony is finally releasing a pro PS5 controller

Audio player loading…

It's finally happening: Sony is releasing a pro PS5 controller.

Announced during Gamescom 2022's Opening Night Live showcase, with more information shared in a PlayStation Blog post (opens in new tab) afterward, the DualSense Edge Wireless controller is "the first-ever high-performance, ultra-customizable" gamepad developed by Sony.

The DualSense Edge features both hardware and software-based customization options, including interchangeable thumbsticks reminiscent of the Xbox Elite Wireless Controller Series 2. In addition, this new PS5 controller allows you to add your own custom controller profiles which can be customized to your play style. Check it out below:

A release date and pricing is yet to be confirmed.