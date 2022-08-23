Sony is finally releasing a pro PS5 controller

By published

It's about time

Gamescom 2022 - PS5 new controller
(Image credit: Sony)
Audio player loading…

It's finally happening: Sony is releasing a pro PS5 controller. 

Announced during Gamescom 2022's Opening Night Live showcase, with more information shared in a PlayStation Blog post (opens in new tab) afterward, the DualSense Edge Wireless controller is "the first-ever high-performance, ultra-customizable" gamepad developed by Sony.

The DualSense Edge features both hardware and software-based customization options, including interchangeable thumbsticks reminiscent of the Xbox Elite Wireless Controller Series 2. In addition, this new PS5 controller allows you to add your own custom controller profiles which can be customized to your play style. Check it out below:

A release date and pricing is yet to be confirmed.

Vic Hood
Vic Hood

Vic is TechRadar Gaming's Associate Editor. An award-winning games journalist, Vic brings experience from IGN, Eurogamer and more to the TechRadar table. You may have even heard her on the radio or speaking on a panel. Not only is Vic passionate about games, but she's also an avid mental health advocate who has appeared on both panels and podcasts to discuss mental health awareness. Make sure to follow her on Twitter for more.
See more Gaming news

Other versions of this page are available with specific content for the following regions: