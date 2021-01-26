PS5 restock: Sony Direct finally has it back in stock – but it’ll go fast

If you're searching where to buy PS5, Sony Direct has PS5 consoles in stock, but they might sell out quick, so get in the queue now. Previous queues lasted anywhere from ten minutes to an hour, so stay in it until it closes to get your best chance at a console.

:rotating_light: PS5 restock alert! Sony Direct finally has it back in stock! Now we play the waiting game. https://t.co/Eihivpokfm pic.twitter.com/nxP4BwJC5dJanuary 26, 2021

Sony Direct PS5 restocks are only live for a short period but there's good news: they often appear to be opening up the purchase queues every weekday, so check back in routinely to see if they're back in stock.

A few weeks ago we saw such a situation happening and it appears Sony has a few hundred consoles available for purchase.

If you didn't make it through today at Sony Direct, check Target tomorrow morning - they had restock earlier today, and could again.

How to prepare for a Sony Direct PS5 stock drop

If, at a later date, you are make it into the queue, make sure that you keep your browser sound on to hear the chime if you get to the front of the queue - it appears places are randomly assigned and sadly there's no way to know if you're going to be able to grab stock - as Sony says, just getting in the queue is no guarantee of snagging a console.

Also remember to make sure you've got a PSN account with Sony, and fill it with payment and shipping details to make your life a little bit easier and make it through. You'll only have 10 minutes when the chime goes, so act quickly.

If you miss out on Sony's PS5 stock or simply want to know where to buy PS5 quickly, you'll find all the links to buy PS5 at various retailers at the top of this page, including the PS5 Digital Edition. Keep checking these links as you never know when more consoles will hit the shelves... although we're keeping our ear to the ground to find out when the next drops are coming.