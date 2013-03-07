Trio of phones no longer neglected by Android 4.1: Jelly Bean

It was a long time coming, but owners of several Android phones can finally look forward to upgrading to the Android 4.1: Jelly Bean update.

Both AT&T and Verizon announced the most recent Android operating system would be available on the HTC One X (AT&T) and the Droid Razr and Razr Maxx (both at Verizon) starting today.

While a new OS is also a treat, this update brings a few particularly tantalizing features to the fold, the biggest of which is Google Now.

All the information you could ever want - ranging from the weather report, to a traffic update, to sports scores for your favorite team - are easily accessible with the touch of a button.

What else is in store?

There are expanded notification options included as well, which allow users to respond to a missed call or email directly from the notification about said missed call or errant email.

Voice search also joins the fray, and finally gives Android users the ability to ask their smartphones for directions, recommendations on local eateries or even when a movie is showing.

To help it stand out a bit more, the latest update also adds Isis compatibility to the One X, giving phone owners the ability to pay directly from their phones at compatible retail locations.

AT&T will also add its DriveMode app with the Jelly Bean update, which can be set to instantly reply to any texts, calls or emails with an automated response while in a car moving in excess of 25MPH.