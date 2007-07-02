Trending
Brands

PNY intros budget GeForce 8 series card

By  

Ideal media centre card

null

PNY has added to the growing throng of budget GeForce 8 series cards. Its new GeForce 8400 GS 256MB will probably conform to current market pricing which'll place it just shy of the £40 mark.

Nvidia's GeForce 8 series features PureVideo technology for HD playback as well as compatibility with DirectX 10, Windows Vista 's graphics engine. The small card also makes it ideal for use in a media centre PC. Of course, the card is also compatible with older DirectX 9 games and Windows XP.

"The 8400 GS 256MB will run DirectX10 for people who want to enjoy the latest games and HD movies," said PNY's Jonathan Filleau.

Related news

See more news