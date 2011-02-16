Symantec Norton 360 v5 launched

Symantec has launched the fifth version of Norton 360, the latest iteration of its all-in-one security and PC tune-up suite.

Norton 360 version 5.0 can be installed on up to three PCs and is now available through various retailers.

The suggested retail price is £59.99 for the standard edition including 2GB of online storage space and £69.99 for the premium edition including 25GB of online storage space. You can upgrade the online storage as you wish.

The price for both standard and premium editions includes a three PC license and a one-year subscription to use the product and receive Symantec's protection updates.

All Norton 360 users with a valid product subscription are eligible to download and use the latest product versions and updates released during their subscription period.

Norton's reputation-based security technology, Insight, uses the software adoption patterns of over 175 million contributing Symantec users to automatically identify and block new malicious software.

"Consumers need more protection than ever as cybercriminals target every aspect of our increasingly digital lives," said Janice Chaffin, group president, Consumer Business Unit, Symantec.

"We've designed the latest version of Norton 360 to give consumers an easy-to-use, all-in-one suite that provides the utmost protection and won't slow down their PC."

The Norton Control Center is a new user interface inside Norton 360 that gives consumers a snapshot of security controls, settings and information about the PC's protection and performance status.

Norton Safe Web now features the Norton Secured badge, which helps identify businesses that use VeriSign SSL Certificates or have the VeriSign Trust Seal on their websites – Symantec acquired VeriSign in 2010.